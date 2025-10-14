Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Stock Holdings Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

