Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF $CGBL

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,500,000 after acquiring an additional 758,018 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,707,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,536,000 after acquiring an additional 530,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,821,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,438,000 after acquiring an additional 588,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,796,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,543,000 after acquiring an additional 59,347 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1857 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Balanced ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

