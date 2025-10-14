Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of -189.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -535.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

