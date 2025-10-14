Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 76.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 2.6%

PPC stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.45. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

