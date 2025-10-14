Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC $UL

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.31%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.