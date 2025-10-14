The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 21.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.01. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.00 and a 1-year high of $215.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Allstate’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.50.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

