Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 110.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in Jabil by 35.2% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,702 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $832,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,087,425. This trade represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.84, for a total value of $4,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,520,019.60. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $18,367,889. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of JBL stock opened at $199.83 on Tuesday. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $237.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.93). Jabil had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

