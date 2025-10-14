Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.9%

CTRA stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

