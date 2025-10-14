Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS Stake Lessened by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $135.54 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $166.03. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.22 and a 200-day moving average of $122.47.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

