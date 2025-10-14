Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

Read Our Latest Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.