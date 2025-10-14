Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $32,000 in Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCO shares. Zacks Research downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO stock opened at $111.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average is $96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.44. Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.60.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 86.86% and a net margin of 3.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,603 shares in the company, valued at $759,345. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $50,421.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,844.30. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $2,900,153 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

