Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy $ES

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 105.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Loretta D. Keane purchased 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

