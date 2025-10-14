Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SLT Holdings LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,913,919 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $177,277,000 after acquiring an additional 185,627 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,577,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This trade represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,821 shares of company stock worth $58,659,491 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Uber Technologies stock opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.