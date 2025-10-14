Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $38,000 in INV VK MUN TR $VKQ

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in INV VK MUN TR (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INV VK MUN TR by 64.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of INV VK MUN TR by 42.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 44,055 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of INV VK MUN TR by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INV VK MUN TR in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of INV VK MUN TR by 23.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 542,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 103,374 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INV VK MUN TR Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of INV VK MUN TR stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. INV VK MUN TR has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $10.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

INV VK MUN TR Dividend Announcement

INV VK MUN TR Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

