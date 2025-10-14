Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 1,949.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 40,933 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 9.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of OPENLANE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of OPENLANE from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

In related news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $5,436,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,616.94. This trade represents a 84.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,658,313.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,667.78. The trade was a 52.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OPENLANE stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. OPENLANE had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $481.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

