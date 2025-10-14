Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE Holdings Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth about $41,837,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth about $12,592,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth about $10,005,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth about $8,696,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth about $7,798,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $587.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.950-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $983,829.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,003.13. The trade was a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

