Financial Contrast: CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CreditRiskMonitor.com and Opera”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CreditRiskMonitor.com $19.81 million 1.36 $1.67 million $0.16 15.63 Opera $480.65 million 3.06 $80.77 million $0.89 18.45

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than CreditRiskMonitor.com. CreditRiskMonitor.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

10.2% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. 56.2% of CreditRiskMonitor.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.4% of Opera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CreditRiskMonitor.com has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CreditRiskMonitor.com and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CreditRiskMonitor.com 9.04% 16.29% 7.15% Opera 14.53% 8.85% 7.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CreditRiskMonitor.com and Opera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CreditRiskMonitor.com 0 0 0 0 0.00 Opera 1 1 6 0 2.63

Opera has a consensus price target of $24.90, suggesting a potential upside of 51.64%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than CreditRiskMonitor.com.

Summary

Opera beats CreditRiskMonitor.com on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring. It also offers add-on subscription services, including Credit Limit Service product, available on the CreditRiskMonitor platform product, helps subscribers manage credit line limits for their customers, in light of changes in the customers' financial strength; Financial Statement Processing, and Confidential Financial Statement Tool products, provides subscribers a flexible option to help ease their process in the data entry and standardization of private company financial statements, as well as provides private company FRISK scores; and Confidential Financial Statement Portal, allows subscribers to invite their private company counterparties to enter or upload confidential financial statements to standardize and score to provide private company FRISK scores. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Valley Cottage, New York. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Flum Partners.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services. Opera Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

