Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMH. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $25,696.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,074.30. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Edward Mitchell sold 75,849 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $1,237,855.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 41,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,125.76. This trade represents a 64.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,249 shares of company stock worth $2,775,528. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 101.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business had revenue of $66.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 642.86%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

