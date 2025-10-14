Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,979 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,211.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,732,000 after acquiring an additional 172,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 468.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.11%.

ALEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

