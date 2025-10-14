975 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF $RZG Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 804.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RZG opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $56.15.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

