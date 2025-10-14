Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of JMST opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.