First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.2527 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

