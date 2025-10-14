Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. MetLife’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

