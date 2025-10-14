Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Putnam BDC Income ETF $PBDC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Putnam BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 127,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 117,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of PBDC stock opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $217.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.47. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $36.86.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Putnam BDC Income ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $0.8205 dividend. This is a boost from Putnam BDC Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.0%.

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

