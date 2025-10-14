Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 17,506.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,494 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,165 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,725 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,836.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,909,000 after acquiring an additional 887,415 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.