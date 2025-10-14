Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 703,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,065,000 after acquiring an additional 213,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 521,147 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 515,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 457,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,852,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Up 2.2%

EME opened at $678.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $697.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.35.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EME. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.