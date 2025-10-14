SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period.

SPYD stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

