Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 473,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 42,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 176.15%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

