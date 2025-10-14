Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in PayPal by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in PayPal by 36.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

