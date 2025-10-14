MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.32 and traded as low as $21.63. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 110,919 shares.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Up 0.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.57%. MS&AD Insurance Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.670 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.