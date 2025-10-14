Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.23. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 94,960 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Up 2.4%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kandi Technologies Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.

