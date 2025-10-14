Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.12. Enertopia shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 2,324 shares changing hands.

Enertopia Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

Enertopia (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Enertopia

Enertopia Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the West Tonopah (Smoky Valley) Lithium project that consists of 88 lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,760 acers located in Big Smoky Valley, Nevada.

