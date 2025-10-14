K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.73). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 40 ($0.53), with a volume of 1,167,285 shares traded.

K3 Business Technology Group Trading Down 20.0%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £17.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.83.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Solutions segments.

