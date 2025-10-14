WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.29 and traded as low as $44.89. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $45.04, with a volume of 531,602 shares.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 128,122.6% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 22,267,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,297,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249,776 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,367,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,919,000 after acquiring an additional 46,216 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,689,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,693,000 after acquiring an additional 200,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,152,000 after acquiring an additional 426,310 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

