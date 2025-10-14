Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and traded as high as $3.29. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 53,671 shares changing hands.
Almonty Industries Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Almonty Industries
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- FICO’s Big Dip Could Be the Best Buying Chance of the Year
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- D-Wave: Reevaluating the Short Seller’s Case After the Downgrade
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Datavault: A Speculative AI Play, But Beware of Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.