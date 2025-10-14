Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.14. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 10,801 shares changing hands.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Down 2.1%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.72.

Get Sparta Commercial Services alerts:

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.