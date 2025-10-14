Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Heineken NV (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.15 and traded as low as $38.64. Heineken shares last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 103,654 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HEINY. HSBC raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised Heineken to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Heineken alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEINY

Heineken Trading Down 0.6%

Heineken Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3258 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 207.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th.

About Heineken

(Get Free Report)

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.