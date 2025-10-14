Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of Forward Air Corporation $FWRD

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.05% of Forward Air worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 2,814,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1,179.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 296,001 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,230,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 275,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1,357.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 128,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $668.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.39. Forward Air Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $618.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.98 million. Forward Air had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($23.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Forward Air Corporation will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Forward Air from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

