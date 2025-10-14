Inspire Investing LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Calumet, Inc. $CLMT

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Calumet were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calumet by 29.9% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calumet by 12.1% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calumet by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 116,777 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Calumet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,406,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,176,000 after acquiring an additional 49,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Calumet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. now owns 5,817,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,647,000 after acquiring an additional 180,197 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLMT stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Calumet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Calumet ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Calumet’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Calumet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Calumet from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Calumet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

