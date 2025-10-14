Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IRWD

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 138.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,595 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 13,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after buying an additional 4,232,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,359,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 4,140,439 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 740.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,510,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 3,092,475 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 2,126,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,630,726 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.6%

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.40 million, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $85.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRWD. Zacks Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

