Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) & MetLife (NYSE:MET) Head to Head Contrast

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) and MetLife (NYSE:MET) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old Republic International and MetLife”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International $8.23 billion 1.30 $852.80 million $2.92 14.72 MetLife $70.99 billion 0.76 $4.43 billion $5.90 13.69

Profitability

MetLife has higher revenue and earnings than Old Republic International. MetLife is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Republic International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Old Republic International and MetLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International 10.31% 20.95% 4.45% MetLife 5.83% 19.88% 0.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Old Republic International and MetLife, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Republic International 0 0 1 2 3.67 MetLife 0 2 10 1 2.92

Old Republic International presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. MetLife has a consensus price target of $95.18, indicating a potential upside of 17.81%. Given MetLife’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MetLife is more favorable than Old Republic International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Old Republic International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of MetLife shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Old Republic International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of MetLife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Old Republic International has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetLife has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Old Republic International pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. MetLife pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Old Republic International pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetLife pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Republic International has raised its dividend for 45 consecutive years and MetLife has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. MetLife is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Old Republic International

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, state and local government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance segment offers lenders' and owners' policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, structured settlements, and capital markets investment products; and other products and services, such as life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company, bank, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, it provides fixed, indexed-linked, and variable annuities; pension products; regular savings products; whole and term life, endowments, universal and variable life, and group life products; longevity reinsurance solutions; credit insurance products; and protection against long-term health care services. MetLife, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

