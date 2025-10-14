United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 88.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 19.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in United Natural Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in United Natural Foods by 1,672.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 11,655 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $411,538.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,798.64. The trade was a 11.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

UNFI opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

