Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 499 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 17.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.7% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 22.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain bought 21,929 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $2,474,468.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 130,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,013.16. The trade was a 20.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Greenberg bought 1,200 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $151,704.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,303.20. This trade represents a 17.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

ICUI stock opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.49 and a beta of 0.83.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.66. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $543.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-7.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

