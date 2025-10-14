Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Financial Contrast

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Huntington Ingalls Industries and Vertical Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Ingalls Industries 1 4 3 0 2.25 Vertical Aerospace 2 1 6 0 2.44

Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus price target of $262.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.72%. Vertical Aerospace has a consensus price target of $10.43, indicating a potential upside of 90.86%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Huntington Ingalls Industries has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

90.5% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and Vertical Aerospace”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Ingalls Industries $11.54 billion 0.98 $550.00 million $13.36 21.54 Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -$998.35 million ($50.52) -0.11

Huntington Ingalls Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace. Vertical Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Ingalls Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and Vertical Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Ingalls Industries 4.54% 11.34% 4.43% Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -640.47%

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries beats Vertical Aerospace on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It also provides nuclear-powered ships, such as aircraft carriers and submarines, as well as refueling and overhaul, and inactivation services of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. In addition, the company offers naval nuclear support services, including fleet services comprising design, construction, maintenance, and disposal activities for in-service the U.S. Navy nuclear ships; and maintenance services on nuclear reactor prototypes. Further, the company provides C5ISR systems and operations; application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to battlefield decisions; defensive and offensive cyberspace strategies and electronic warfare; live, virtual, and constructive solutions; unmanned, autonomous systems; and fleet sustainment; and critical nuclear operations. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

