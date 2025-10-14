Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Bae Systems from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bae Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bae Systems in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank began coverage on Bae Systems in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bae Systems by 49.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bae Systems by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bae Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bae Systems by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bae Systems by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78. Bae Systems has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $111.96.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

