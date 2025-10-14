Groupon, Inc. $GRPN Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,738 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $4,148,000. Continental General Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $42,847,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth about $2,817,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 198,062 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Groupon by 48,700.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Groupon from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Groupon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. They issued a “mixed” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $856.31 million, a PE ratio of -88.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The coupon company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.48. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

