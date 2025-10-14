Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 10.0%

GBNXF stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $19.61.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

