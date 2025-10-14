5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.33.
A number of analysts have commented on VNP shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cormark upgraded 5N Plus from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Ventum Financial raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.
5N Plus Price Performance
About 5N Plus
5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products.
