Brokerages Set CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) PT at $77.36

Shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.3636.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMS. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

In related news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,865.12. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,810.32. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 503.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 146,667 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMS opened at $73.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average is $71.63.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

