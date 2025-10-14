Contrasting CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) & Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF)

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) and Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CVD Equipment and Tri-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment -1.27% -1.44% -1.18% Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of CVD Equipment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Tri-Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

CVD Equipment has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tri-Tech has a beta of 31.54, suggesting that its stock price is 3,054% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CVD Equipment and Tri-Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVD Equipment 1 0 0 0 1.00 Tri-Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Tri-Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tri-Tech is more favorable than CVD Equipment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVD Equipment and Tri-Tech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment $26.88 million 1.03 -$1.90 million ($0.05) -80.60 Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tri-Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVD Equipment.

Summary

Tri-Tech beats CVD Equipment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications. The Stainless Design Concepts segment provides ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications. The CVD Materials segment offers products related to advanced materials and coatings, such as MesoPlasma printing services and products comprising heaters, antennas, and sensors to aerospace, satellite, power generation, defense, and other markets. The company also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces; and standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

About Tri-Tech

Tri-Tech Holding Inc. provides consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, and technical services. Its Water, Wastewater Treatment and Municipal Infrastructure segment procures and constructs build-transfer processing equipment and processing control systems for the municipal water supply and distribution, wastewater treatment, and gray water recycling activities; and offers municipal facilities engineering and operation management services for related infrastructure construction projects. The company's Industrial Pollution Control and Safety segment provides systems for volatile organic compounds abatement, odor control, water and wastewater treatment, water recycling facilities design, engineering, procurement, and construction for oil, gas, petrochemical, and power industries. The company serves government, state-owned entities, and commercial clients. Tri-Tech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

